Pumas stun All Blacks with first-ever home win

Argentina players celebrate with a trophy after the match. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi says his side is shaping its own legacy after their historic 29-23 win over the All Blacks in Buenos Aires yesterday.

The Rugby Championship clash marked Argentina’s first-ever home victory over New Zealand in 40 years of trying, finally breaking the drought at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in their 16th attempt.

Contepomi, who played in Argentina’s first World Cup semi-final in 2007, says the win belongs to the players.

“This group has already set several milestones, beating the All Blacks away, and now doing it at home. It’s their success. Los Pumas 2025.”

The Pumas, 2023 World Cup semi-finalists, now have home victories over every tier-one rugby nation, a feat Contepomi says is made more special by the fans.

“It’s a huge joy to do it here in front of our people. The affection of the fans is incredible. They’re part of this win.”

He credited the win to aggressive defence and capitalising on key moments.

“We were tidy and forced some offside penalties. We missed some chances in the first half, but in the end, what the lads did was incredible.”

Argentina now turn their focus to back-to-back away games against the Wallabies in Townsville and Sydney.

All four teams in the Rugby Championship, Argentina, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia, now have one win each from two matches.

