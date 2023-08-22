Pre-sale tickets to ease queue at Deans final

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union will start selling tickets to those interested in attending the eagerly anticipated Vodafone Super Deans final tomorrow in an effort to maintain controllable traffic at the event.

For those in the West who don’t want to wait in line at the gates on game day, tickets will be available at the FSC office in Nadovu Grounds in Lautoka as well as the Fiji Sports Council office in Laucala.

The pre-sale of tickets, according to FSSRU Vice President of Administration Savenaca Muamua, will help shorten this weekend’s lengthy lines and ease movements around the stadium.

‘We want to reduce the queues at the entrance that is why we have a lot of pre-sales taking place so they can move in quickly, take their seats and start watching the grand finals for this year.’

Muamua adds this is another way of fast-tracking their ticket pre-sales too.

The national Deans final will be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.