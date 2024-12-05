Possible reward for players at end of the season

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Should the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team continue its fine form and deliver a World Series title next year, there’s a possibility of getting some financial reward.

Fiji last won the Series during the 2018/2019 season.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says there’s been no talks at the moment, and it’s too early in the season to confirm anything.

He says Fiji is in a rebuilding phase, and they have much to achieve.

However, following their win over Spain in the Dubai 7s final, he says Fiji is heading in the right direction.

“They’re leading the series right now, from the very beginning, it’s been a while coming and hopefully they’ll pick up from that and improve for this year. As always, Government will be standing there always ready to assist.”

Saukuru adds that under the guidance of head coach and former captain Osea Kolinisau, Fiji should be able to get back to where they were on the international stage of 7s.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town 7s tournament kicks start this weekend in South Africa.

Fiji plays Uruguay at 12:38 am on Sunday and Great Britain at 4:19 am.

The Fijiana takes on USA at 7 pm on Saturday, they’ll then meet Great Britain at 10:16 pm.