Possible debut for Minimbi with the Reds

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

Former Naitasiri and Drua lock, Chris Minimbi, is on the cusp of making his debut appearance with the Queensland Reds in the upcoming pre-Super Rugby showdown against the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights.

This exciting clash is part of the Queensland-Saitama Shield fixture taking place this weekend.

Minimbi is not alone in this potential debut, as he is joined by 10 other aspiring players. Notably, this match marks Lawson Creighton’s first time as captain of the squad.

Head coach Les Kiss provides insight into their preparation, mentioning that they’ve already had a glimpse of the Wild Knights’ prowess during a closed tour match last weekend.

With that experience, they are gearing up for yet another demanding encounter characterized by physicality and a touch of flair.

Adding to the Reds’ strength, Seru Uru makes a return from Australia A to resume his role as a lock.

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for this Saturday at 5:05 pm, set to take place at Ballymore Stadium.