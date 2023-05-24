Perofeta likely to return this week

Stephen Perofeta. [Source: Newshub]

All Blacks fullback Stephen Perofeta is poised for a timely return to the Blues in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

This is as Beauden Barrett is likely to spend a week on the sidelines after being forced from the field with a cut to his heel during Saturday’s win over the Reds.

Perofeta shapes as the ideal replacement to fill the No. 10 jersey in his teammate’s absence.

Although the injury is of no long-term concern, Barrett required stitches to his heel and is also due an All Blacks rest week.

Perofeta hasn’t featured for the Blues since injuring his shoulder against the Waratahs last month.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will also be in action on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

They face Moana Pasifika at 2.05pm and you can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.