Open day to be held during Sukuna Bowl comp

Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Committee chair Jeremaia Waqanisau says an open day will be held at the Multipurpose Court in Suva on the last day of the tournament.

Waqanisau says during the open day, the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces and Fiji Police Force will conduct awareness regarding the services and employment they provide.

He adds that members of the public are encouraged to attend the event, where they will also be showcasing equipment both disciplinary forces use to carry out their duties.

“We will also have an open day event at the volleyball and netball courts opposite the national Stadium. In that part of the event during the open day, we will provide the opportunity for both forces, the Fiji Police Force and the RFMF the opportunity to create awareness of the types of services we provide and the different types of service we provide internally.”

He also states that a services center will be set up at the HFC Bank Stadium, where health screenings and other services will be provided free of charge.

The Sukuna Bowl competition will start on November 5th and will end on November 9th.