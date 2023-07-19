Only eight legs in revamped World Sevens Series

World Rugby has rebranded its Sevens Series now featuring only eight events instead of 11.

This is an attempt to supercharge rugby’s global reach and appeal with a smaller calendar.

The 2023-24 series now sees the exclusion of the Toulouse 7s in France, Hamilton 7s in New Zealand and the London 7s.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia will now host its sevens event in Perth instead of Sydney and Spain will now host a leg for the men in Madrid.

HSBC 7s aims to boost rugby’s global reach and appeal by making it more relevant and approachable to younger, leisure-hungry audiences.

Twelve men’s and women’s teams will compete on the same international stage at the inaugural HSBC 7s festivals in December this year, giving the best sevens athletes in the world a chance to shine every year.