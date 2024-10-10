NRLW reps in for Bulikula

From left: Losana Lutu, Talei Holmes, Cassie Staples and Sereana Naitokatoka

The Fiji Bulikula squad has some NRLW stars and they certainly can make a difference.

West Tigers halfback Losana Lutu, Sharks pair Talei Holmes and Cassie Staples and Raiders playmaker Sereana Naitokatoka have made the team.

Staples is also a former Australian winger who featured in the Women’s World 7s Series.

Also in the mix is former Fijiana Drua star and Cowboys winger Vitalina Naikore.

Fiji Bulikula meets the Cook Islands in a World Cup qualifying match on October 26th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and they’ll be in camp from next weekend.

The winner of the match between Fiji and the Cook Islands will play the victor of next weekend’s clash between Samoa and Tonga.

The two victors will go head-to-head in a play-off in Auckland on November 3 for the seventh women’s berth at the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the runner-up will qualify for the 2025 World Series and a second chance to gain entry to the World Cup.