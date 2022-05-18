Northland to work on decision making

[File Photo]

Decision making is what’s lacking in the Northland team and the side hopes to improve that as it prepares to face Naitasiri for the second time.

The two met two weeks ago in the first round of the Skipper Cup where Naitasiri defeated Northland 25-9.

Manager Banuve Dretiverata says their last encounter has taught them a lot in terms of game plan and decision making on the field.

Dretiverata says Naitasiri has enough depth and experience as opposed to Northland.

“For Northland preparation has not change from past games, but the boys are in good shape and were hoping to give Naitasiri a good game this Saturday”

Trophy holders Naitasiri has successfully defended the title after seeing off challenges from Namosi, Nadroga, Suva and Rewa.

Just like Naitasiri, Northland is trying to get back to winning ways after a close loss last week.

The hill men suffered their first defeat of the season against Nadi at Prince Charles Park in its last match.

The two teams clash on Saturday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other games on Saturday, Nadroga hosts Suva at Lawaqa Park, Rewa takes on Nadi at Burebasaga and Namosi faces Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.