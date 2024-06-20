Nine debutants for NZ men's 7s in Paris Olympics

[Source: NZ Sevens/ Facebook]

New Zealand men’s 7s head coach Tomasi Cama has selected nine debutants for the Paris Olympics next month.

In addition to these new players, 15 seasoned athletes will be returning with hopes of achieving another medal-winning performance.

Scott Curry and Regan Ware are set to participate in their third Olympic Games, with Dylan Collier also among the team’s most experienced members.

Leroy Carter, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Fehi Fineanganofo, Moses Leo, Akuila Rokolisoa, and Brady Rush will be making their first Olympic appearances.

They are the six players from the Tokyo campaign, where the team won a silver medal.

Cama says that they have had to make a lot of big calls throughout the year already which created healthy competition within the squad and has made their job really hard as coaches.

The New Zealand Men’s Rugby Sevens team is;

Leroy Carter

Dylan Collier

Tepaea Cook-Savage

Scott Curry

Fehi Fineanganofo

Andrew Knewstubb

Moses Leo

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Tone Ng Shiu

Akuila Rokolisoa

Brady Rush

Regan Ware

Travelling reserves: Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia, Joe Webber

Meanwhile, in the New Zealand Women’s 7s team, the spotlight is on Sarah Hirini’s remarkable comeback from an ACL injury sustained in December last year.

Head Coach Cory Sweeney described this as a special moment for Hirini, who has been named for her third Olympic Games.

Both teams will depart for France in early July for a training camp before heading to Paris.