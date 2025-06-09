New Zealand's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe scores

source: ABC

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has extended her Women’s Rugby World Cup try-scoring record to 21 as defending champions New Zealand beat Spain 54-8 in York on Sunday.

New Zealand was made to work hard in the first half of its Group C encounter as it led 21-3 at the break, but found its groove in the second period despite finishing the game with 13 players due to injuries.

Jorja Miller and Ayesha Leti-Iiga bagged two tries each, to go with scores by Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Georgia Ponsonby, Theresa Setefano and Woodman-Wickliffe, who moves two clear of former England international Sue Day on the all-time leading try-scorers list at World Cups.

Spain scored a try with the final play of the game through Ines Antolinez Fernandez to get some reward for a spirited showing.

New Zealand replacement loose-forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker, who missed the last World Cup with injury, left the field on a stretcher and in tears with a serious leg injury that could end her 2025 campaign after less than 15 minutes on the pitch.

In other games on Sunday, world number two Canada showed its power with a 65-7 win over Fiji in Pool B, led by a six-try performance from fullback Julia Schell, and South Africa defeated Brazil 66-6 in Pool D at Northampton, with Aseza Hele scoring three of its 10 tries.

