New faces bring depth to Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fijiana XV coach Mosese Rauluni has expressed excitement over the integration of four new players into the squad as they prepare for their upcoming tour.

The fresh additions have settled well into camp, boosting the team’s depth and competition for places.

Rauluni believes these players will play a crucial role in the tour and could even make their international debuts.

Article continues after advertisement

“The four new girls have fit in really well and it increases our depth. Obviously, the next test they might even get a crack and get a chance to mark their place for the WXV3.”

He adds that they are looking forward to their clash against Scotland.

The Fijiana XV will take on Scotland in their opening match on the 15th of this month, with the new recruits poised to make an impact.