New deal for Tagi at Bayonne

[Source: Lequipe]

Flying Fijians prop, Luke Tagi, has secured a new deal with French Top 14 club Bayonne.

The club announced that they’ve extended Tagi’s contract through to 2028.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student started his Top 14 journey in 2019 with Stade Francais before spending two seasons in Pro D2.

He was one of the star performers for the Flying Fijians at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, showcasing his incredible skillset on the biggest stage and proving himself to be a world-class talent. ⁠

Tagi who was part of the Flying Fijians Northern Tour side currently plays for Bayonne with Sireli Maqala and Eneriko Buliruarua.