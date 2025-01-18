Nayacalevu free to leave: Sale Sharks

Waisea Nayacalevu [Source: Sale Sharks]

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu has been informed by Sale Sharks that he is free to find a new club after struggling to make the desired impact since joining from Toulon last summer.

The 34-year-old outside center signed a one-year deal with the Sharks, with an option for a second year based on performance and fitness.

He was brought in as a short-term replacement for Manu Tuilagi, who moved to Bayonne, but has found it difficult to secure a regular spot in the first team.

Nayacalevu has made just six appearances for Sale this season, with his last start coming in October during a 47-17 defeat to Northampton Saints.

Since then, he has played only 21 minutes across two matches following his return from Fiji’s Autumn internationals.

According to Rugbypass, Sale Sharks head coach Alex Sanderson had high hopes for Nayacalevu at the start of the season, praising his versatility and leadership qualities.

“Waisea brings something different. He can tank it, but he’s got an outside break and a relaxed demeanor that helps the younger players.”

Despite the early optimism, Nayacalevu has been unable to deliver the consistency needed, and the Sharks are now looking for a replacement, reportedly exploring options in South Africa.