Nayacalevu credits fitness in comeback win

Action from the Flying Fijians vs Spain clash [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu credited the team’s focus on fitness and resilience as key to overcoming a tough first half against Spain, who led 10-7 at the break.

Despite the challenging first half, the Flying Fijians rallied in the second half for a decisive win.

Aware of Spain’s dynamic, quick, and physical style, Nayacalevu says that they had prepared to match this intensity, particularly in the physical aspect of the game.

“What I know about Spanish rugby is that they’re dynamic, quick, and physical as well. So coming into this game, our preparation is to be physically fit.”

He adds that playing Spain in Madrid was a great experience.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Ireland at 3.10 am this Sunday.