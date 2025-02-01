Naulivou takes the helm at Fiji Rugby

Laijipa Naulivou

Laijipa Naulivou has been appointed the new director of Rugby at the Fiji Rugby Union, replacing Conway Begg, who resigned due to increasing work commitments and personal reasons.

His departure marks the end of a significant tenure in grassroots and national-level rugby development.

Begg’s resignation was formally accepted after the necessary regulatory and governance processes were completed.

Naulivou’s appointment brings extensive experience to the role.

A pioneer in women’s rugby in Fiji, she was instrumental in its early establishment, captained the first Fijiana team to Hong Kong, and managed the squad at the inaugural Rugby World Cup.

Her expertise extends beyond rugby, with involvement in elite sports performance, including mental skills coaching and contributions to hockey and high-performance training programs.

Her leadership is expected to play a crucial role in further strengthening rugby’s growth and development in Fiji.