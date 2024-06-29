Nasinu Secondary continues to impress

The Nasinu Secondary School Under-18 side continues its unbeaten run in the Deans Eastern zone, escaping a gutsy Suva Grammar side at Burkhurst Park this afternoon.

In a nail-biting encounter, Nasinu showed patience and skill, determined to secure the victory.

Coach Mika Yasiyasi says that the players followed the game plan and executed the basics.

Yasiyasi adds that the players took heed of all the instructions and played brilliantly.

“We just did what we usually do tonight. The players played their hearts out today, and I am really proud of them. Despite this win, we have to work on a few areas.”

Meanwhile, other U18 result see Ratu Simione winning by default as Lomary did not turn up.