Nasilasila impressed with Vocevoce

Injured Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila

Injured Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila believes his absence will give opportunities to other players to prove themselves.

Nasilasila injured his ankle and will be out for three to four weeks.

However, Drua coach Mick Byrne says the injury is not serious.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasilasila says he doesn’t want to get injured but it comes with the game so it’s a matter of bouncing back and getting back on the field as fast as he can.

The Viseisei man from Vuda also believes its time for him to have some rest as well.

The Flying Fijians lock says he’ll miss the next few rounds but the Drua are in safe hands with young players like Mesake Vocevoce stepping up.

‘I’m really happy especially with Mes (Vocevoce) coming into the starting lineup, he’s grown a lot since the pre-season but to see him in the first two games coming to stride and really excited to see how he goes for the rest of the season.

The Drua hosts Crusaders on Saturday at 1:05pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

Crusaders will arrive in Nadi tomorrow.