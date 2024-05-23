Nareki returns for Highlanders

The Highlanders will welcome back two of their key players in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Dunedin this weekend.

Seasoned campaigners Jona Nareki and Billy Harmon will bolster the side after the side’s disappointing loss to the Blues last week.

Nareki will be on the left wing while Harmon packs down at number eight.

Timoci Tavatavanawai will again wear the number 15 jumper and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens at fullback.

Young talent Ajay Falefaga, who impressed earlier this season on debut, will step up to steer the team at first-five with Cameron Millar ruled out.

Highlanders head coach, Clarke Dermody, while disappointed for Millar, is confident in his replacement.

This clash promises to be a spectacle with both teams vying for a crucial play-off berth, separated by only two points on the table and occupying the last two playoff spots.

The Highlanders host the Fijian Drua at 2:05pm on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Highlanders Lineup

Ethan de Groot (Co-Captain)

Henry Bell

Jermaine Ainsley

Mitch Dunshea

Fabian Holland

Oliver Haig

Sean Withy

Billy Harmon (Co-Captain)

Folau Fakatava

Ajay Falegaga

Jona Nareki

Sam Gilbert

Jake Te Hiwi

Timoci Tavatavanawai

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES

Jack Taylor

Daniel Lienert-Brown

Saula Ma’u

Max Hicks

Nikora Broughton

James Arscott

Matt Whaanga

Connor Garden-Bachop