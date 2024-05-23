Nareki returns for Highlanders

The Highlanders will welcome back two of their key players in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Dunedin this weekend.
Seasoned campaigners Jona Nareki and Billy Harmon will bolster the side after the side’s disappointing loss to the Blues last week.
Nareki will be on the left wing while Harmon packs down at number eight.
Timoci Tavatavanawai will again wear the number 15 jumper and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens at fullback.
Young talent Ajay Falefaga, who impressed earlier this season on debut, will step up to steer the team at first-five with Cameron Millar ruled out.
Highlanders head coach, Clarke Dermody, while disappointed for Millar, is confident in his replacement.
This clash promises to be a spectacle with both teams vying for a crucial play-off berth, separated by only two points on the table and occupying the last two playoff spots.
The Highlanders host the Fijian Drua at 2:05pm on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.
Highlanders Lineup
Ethan de Groot (Co-Captain)
Henry Bell
Jermaine Ainsley
Mitch Dunshea
Fabian Holland
Oliver Haig
Sean Withy
Billy Harmon (Co-Captain)
Folau Fakatava
Ajay Falegaga
Jona Nareki
Sam Gilbert
Jake Te Hiwi
Timoci Tavatavanawai
Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
RESERVES
Jack Taylor
Daniel Lienert-Brown
Saula Ma’u
Max Hicks
Nikora Broughton
James Arscott
Matt Whaanga
Connor Garden-Bachop