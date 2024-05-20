Nalaga relishes midfield outing with Masi

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

It was a memorable moment for 20-year-old Swire Shipping Fijian Drua inside center Waqa Nalaga to partner Iosefo Masi in the midfield for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against Queensland Reds over the weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Nalaga, who made his Drua debut says it’s a priceless moment for him.

The rookie says that Masi is a talented player.

“It’s a big honor to me to represent the Fijian Drua like to start in 12 and obviously Masi, the experienced player outside me. It’s an honor and privilege for me to go out there and play with Masi.”

The former Cuvu College student says after his outing last Saturday, he will toughen up and move on.

He hopes to get more game time as he looks forward to improving his performance.

The Fijian Drua face the Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday in Dunedin.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.