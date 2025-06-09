Naitasiri Rugby pushes through pressure

[File Photo]

Naitasiri Rugby Union treasurer Meli Rokobici says the union spends around $10,000 each week to prepare players for a Skipper Cup match in the West and up to $14,000 when travelling to play in Vanua Levu.

He confirmed these figures while on FBC’s I-taukei sports show ‘Na Waqe’.

Rokobici says it’s been quite a struggle for the side especially as the grant from the Fiji Rugby Union was higher last year compared to this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the challenges, he says Naitasiri executives remain focused on ensuring their teams especially the men’s meet their performance goals.

“At the beginning of the season we had plans about the men and women who will be representing Naitasiri during the Skipper Cup. We had set a few goals to achieve as a team this year and thats to retain the Farebrother trophy – the plan was to defend that cup, especially if we host the challenge. We have achieved the first target. WE have now achieved our first target and now we look forward to achieving our second target this.”

He adds this financial strain has been a challenge for the union and was one of the reasons behind the formation of the Koicolo Rakavi Cooperative, which aims to help ease some of those burdens.

Naitasiri will meet Tailevu in tomorrow’s semifinal at 3pm.

In another match Malolo will face Nadi at 1pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.