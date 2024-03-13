Naisewa to lead Fijian Drua women

[Photo: Supplied]

Hard-running number eight Karalaini Naisewa will lead the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side in the Super W season opener against the Reds this weekend.

Coach Mosese Rauluni has named Naisewa as the Drua’s leader for the season with two debutants included in his run-on side in Unaisi Lalabalavu at hooker and Merewairita Naivosa on the right wing.

Anasimeci Korovata and Mereoni Vonosere, who is one of two vice-captains, will pair up as the props.

Mereoni Nakesa and Jade Coates are in the second row.



The back row features Teresia Matea, Sulita Waisega and Naisewa.

Evivi Senikarivi is at halfback with Merewalesi Rokouno at flyhalf.

Merewai Cumu and co-vice captain Vani Arei will pair up in the midfield while the back three will include Miliana Adita, Naivosa and Luisa Tisolo.

Providing cover on the bench are Loraini Senivutu, Salanieta Nabuli, Tiana Robanakadavu, Aviame Veidreyaki, Merewai Nasilasila, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Ravutia and Atelaite Buna.

The Fijian Drua Women, who are the reigning Super W champions over the past two years, will take on the Reds at 3:35pm on Sunday at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.