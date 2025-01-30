Naihamu ready to make her mark

Josivini Naihamu

At just 20 years old, Josivini Naihamu is ready to step into the spotlight as a rookie for the Fijian Drua Women’s team in the 2025 season.

The younger sister of Japan national team winger Jone Naikabula, Naihamu hails from Vagadra in Nadroga and plays as a wing and center.

Her rugby journey began with the Seahawks Rugby Club, playing 7-a-side rugby, before advancing to the Marama Championship with Namosi.

“I was part of the Drua extended squad last season but fell short and went back to playing in the Marama Championship for Namosi. After our quarterfinal last year, I received a message from the former Fijiana coach to join the national side. It was shocking for me as it was only my second year playing club rugby.”

Now officially named in the Drua’s final 30-player squad, Naihamu is excited for the opportunity to showcase her talents.

As she prepares for her debut season, Naihamu is determined to make her mark and follow in her brother’s footsteps, proving her worth on the rugby field.

The Fijian Drua women will face Waratahs in their opening match next month in Sydney, Australia.