Nagasau to create history

Rusila Nagasau [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Olympic Bronze medalist Rusila Nagasau is set to create history this weekend as she debuts for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s in their second Super W clash against the ACT Brumbies.

The 37-year-old is the first female rugby player to win the Fiji Sports Woman of the Year (2022).

She will also be the first Sports Woman of the Year to represent the Drua Women in the Super W competition.

Nagasau was selected for the Fijiana squad to the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Nagasau was instrumental for Fiji in qualifying for the 2016 Olympics when she scored four tries in the 2015 Oceania Women’s Sevens Championship final against Samoa.

She was also part of the Fijiana sevens team that won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, before being named as captain for the national side to the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

