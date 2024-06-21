Nadroga rugby prioritize player welfare

Nadroga Rugby President Jiuta Waqavonovono emphasizes their goal of continually seeking better opportunities for the Nadroga Rugby team players especially as they prepare for the Skipper Cup final tomorrow.

He says one of their main concerns is the players’ welfare, especially their lives after retiring from rugby.

Waqavonovono adds that they are focused on grooming players to become the best versions of themselves.

“We are looking players who can get the job done in any scenario whether it comes to Skipper Cup, Super Rugby. So we are trying to fill the boys so they are attractable and have contracts out there that can open up to them.”

He adds they look forward to another great weekend of great rugby when they meet the defending champions and are aware of their desire for a three peat.

The Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup plus the Under 20 finals will also be played at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.