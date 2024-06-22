Nadroga puts an end to Suva's reign

Nadroga has dethroned Suva 22-17, bringing the Skipper Cup back to Rugby Town after a lapse of seven years.

From the outset, Nadroga dominated, maintaining composure and executing well-structured play to keep Suva at bay throughout the 80 minutes.

They found the tryline first and maintained their lead from the initial whistle.

The match was a thrilling spectacle, with Nadroga delivering an impressive and heart-wrenching performance that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Suva, despite their strong defensive efforts, could not prevent Nadroga from pulling ahead.

Nadroga last won the Skipper Cup in 2017, making this victory a significant triumph for the team and their supporters.