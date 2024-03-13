Nadi and Naitasiri match postponed

Only four Skipper Cup games will be held this weekend.

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that the Nadi and Naitasiri match scheduled for Ratu Cakobau Park has been postponed.

Ratu Cakobau Park is booked for the Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s on Friday and Saturday.

The other four games will go ahead as scheduled with Ba hosting Nadroga at the Vinod Patel ground, Namosi meets Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Tailevu takes on Yasawa at Nakelo District School and Macuata hosts Suva at Subrail Park.