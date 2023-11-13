Nabua Rugby gets $20,000 boost

Nabua Rugby has received a substantial boost with the donation of new kits worth $20,000 from the Oran Park Gregory Hills Rugby League club.

The president of the club, Scott Gettings, stated that this act of generosity is their way of giving back to the community with whom they have formed a strong bond.

The Oran Park Gregory Hills Rugby League club has developed a close relationship with the Nabua Rugby community, which motivates them to provide support in any way possible.

This recent donation marks the second occasion on which the club has contributed kits to Nabua Rugby, showcasing their ongoing commitment to fostering sportsmanship and community development.

Gettings emphasized the significance of community engagement and shared his joy in witnessing the smiles on the faces of the children benefiting from the donated kits.

The president expressed a sense of pride in being able to contribute to the well-being and enthusiasm of the young players, highlighting the positive impact that such gestures can have on the local sports community.

The continued support from the Oran Park Gregory Hills Rugby League club serves as a commendable example of how sports organizations can play a pivotal role in uplifting and nurturing communities.