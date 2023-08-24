More than a scrimmage for Fijiana and Oceania Women's Combine

The Pacific Combine provides a chance for development players in the Fijiana squad to demonstrate their readiness for national duty.

It will be more than just a scrimmage session for both Fijiana and the Oceania Women’s Rugby Combine.

For Fijiana this is a chance for players to prove their worth while Super W scholarships are up for grabs for six players in the Oceania Women’s Combine.

20-year-old Mereori Tanevosa says today’s match is an opportunity for her to show she has what it takes to represent her country.

“My coach back in Cuvu College planted the idea that i could be a rugby player. Ever since i joined the sport i knew i wanted to do it and i hope one day i can represent my country. I’m doing this for my mum and I hope I can make her proud.”

On the other side of the pitch, the Oceania Women’s Combine will be watched carefully by Super W team coaches including ACT Brumbies, Rebels, and Western Force.

The match will kick off at 12pm at Albert Park in Suva.