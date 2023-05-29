Mitchell ruled out of State of Origin series opener

[ Source : NSW Rugby League]

Star centre Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out of the 2023 Ampol State of Origin series-opener in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The New South Wales Blues confirmed Mitchell is out with a calf injury.

Mitchell sustained the injury at training and scans later revealed a strain which would prevent him playing.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be replaced by 18th man Stephen Crichton and did not travel with the team to Adelaide today.

Bulldogs centre Matt Burton will join the team in Adelaide later today as 18th man.

The series opener will be held on Wednesday at 10:05pm at the Adelaide Oval.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.