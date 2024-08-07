Minister directs Bucalevu’s participation

Bucalevu Secondary School’s Under-17 team

The Ministry of Education has directed the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) to allow Bucalevu Secondary School to compete in the Deans quarter-finals this week.

Bucalevu Secondary’s Under-17 team was disqualified from the Deans last eight following allegations of using a player who also competes for their U16 team.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirmed the directive, stating that Bucalevu won their game fairly and deserves to participate in the competition.

“I’ve instructed the PS (Permanent Secretary) to inform the FSSRU executives that the game has been played and won by Bucalevu so they have to adhere to the results of the game”.

Meanwhile, FSSRU Vice President Savenaca Muamua has declined to comment on the matter and remains firm in their decision.

According to section 10 of the FSSRU Terms of Participation, a player cannot represent two different teams from the same school in the 2024 Vodafone FSSRU Super Deans Championship within one season.

The national quarter-finals are scheduled to take place this weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch the matches live on the FBC Sports Channel.