McDonalds boards the Drua

The taste of Fijian Drua just got better after McDonalds Fiji joined its family of sponsors.

McDonalds will board the Drua for three years and its logo will prominently feature on the main playing jersey of the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s team, as well as on digital and social platforms of the club.

Both organisations have also announced Ronald McDonald House Charities Fiji as the official charity of the Drua.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans welcomes McDonalds Fiji to their sponsorship vuvale and hails their support of the Drua women.

Evans says having the support of one of the world’s most recognisable brands is outstanding for the franchise.

McDonalds Fiji Managing Director Marc McElrath says this is a fantastic opportunity for them and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Fijian Drua Women’s team will start its 2024 campaign next week against the Queensland Reds in Ballymore, Brisbane next Saturday.

They’ll be presenting their I-Tatau to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House today.