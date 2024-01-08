Mazey hopes to announce new Flying Fijians coach soon

The Fiji Rugby Union hopes to announce the new Flying Fijians head coach by the end of this month.

Interim chair Peter Mazey, says this is their aim but is subject to change depending on the advice of international recruitment agency, Global Elite Sports, which is carrying out the interview and shortlisting process.

Mazey says he is not aware of the number of applications received thus far.

“It closes on Friday the 12th. We have it being done by an independent sports and we will notify World Rugby and a number of other places and we wait for everything to come through for them.”

Mazey says that interview and shortlisting will take a few more weeks.

Meanwhile, Senirusi Seruvakula is the Flying Fijians acting coach.