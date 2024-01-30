Match against Brumbies crucial for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is excited to meet the Brumbies in their pre-season match this weekend.

Head coach Mick Byrne asserts that the Brumbies are considered one of the best franchises in Australia, so playing against them is thrilling.

Byrne adds that this is the first time they will be playing during the pre-season and is determined that the players will gain a lot from it.

“Good to go in against them. Early days on their home ground. We’ll see how our new style of game we are trying to play holds up.”

The head coach asserts that the game this weekend is also crucial as it will determine how the players handle playing against different oppositions.

The Drua will face the Brumbies in its first pre-season hit-out this Saturday at Viking Park in Canberra, Australia at 7:45 pm before they travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels next Saturday at 5:30 pm.

The Fijian Drua will open its 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland, New Zealand.