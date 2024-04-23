Matarugu and Cumu in doubt for Super W final

Mosese Rauluni

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua might be missing out on three key players in their Super W final this weekend.

Head coach, Mosese Rauluni says that Ana Korovata will be out due to the yellow cards while Vika Matarugu and Merewai Cumu have both sustained injuries.

Rauluni says that they will be monitoring these two players as they gear up for the grand final.

“We’ve lost Ana Korovata through three yellow cards so she’s automatic out one week and for Vika we’re still seeing her ankle that she injured in Melbourne. So hopefully going forward she might be able to play this weekend. But the other one is Merewai Cumu – the centre. Obviously with her concussion, she was knocked knocked out for ten minutes.”



Vika Matarugu

Rauluni is hopeful these two players recover by Thursday for the big outing on Sunday.

However, Rauluni is also confident there are other players who can fill the big shoes and shine against the Tahs.

Our Fijian Drua Women’s are set to face the Tahs at 4pm on Sunday in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua meet Moana Pasifika on Saturday in Lautoka.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports Channel.