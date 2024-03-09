Mataele out

[Source: RNZ News]

The Crusaders have made two late changes to its match day 23 to play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua today in round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Former Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele is out.

Heremaia Murray comes for Mataele and he’ll make his debut.

Veteran Joe Moody has been called in replacing Kershawl Sykes-Martin

Flanker Tom Christie plays his 50th in the red and black jersey when he runs out at openside flanker.

Tahlor Cahill, Jone Rova and Riley Hohepa are all set to debut off the bench today.

The Drua hosts Crusaders at 1:05pm today in Lautoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD channel.