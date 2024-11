Flying Fijians back-row Viliame Mata scored a try on his Top 14 debut for the Bristol Bears in their impressive 48-24 victory over Harlequins.

The visiting Bears displayed outstanding attacking rugby, overwhelming the home side with their dynamic play.

The match also marked a farewell for Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler, who retired from rugby following this game.

Flying Fijians inside center Kalaveti Ravouvou also featured in the match.