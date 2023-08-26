Marist bags two Deans titles

Marist Brothers High School is taking two Vodafone Deans titles back to Kaunikuila.

The Under-15 side escaped defeat, coming away with a narrow 17-12 win over Ratu Kadavulevu School to back up their brother’s victory in the U14 grade.

From the onset Marist established its intentions, scoring three tries to Uraia Kama, Paula Rawaya and captain Selestino Mainakavika to take a healthy 17-0 lead.

RKS managed to find space in the Matist defense as their forwards went to work.

Their persistence was rewarded at the stroke of halftime with Ratu Paula Malehau diving through to keep them within reach.

RKS trailed 5-17 at halftime.

Marist looked the better team in the second spell with some good phases of play but handling errors cost them.

RKS fought back despite the limited possession they had as their substitute came on with renewed determination.

Impact player Paula Mataivalu bulldozed his way through to find the tryline and bridge the gap in the scoreline 12-17.

The effort by RKS was dampened by indiscipline as they were reduced to 14 with less than five minutes on the clock.

They had a chance when Marist was also reduced to 14 players but misjudgement by RKS gave Marist possession and the win.

Marist Team Manager, says this win is their revenge after going down to the same team in the under-14 Deans final last year.

“We lost to RKS and that was the motivation behind this team, to come back and win this time”

Ratu Aporosa Lalabalavu of Marist received the Player of the Match award.