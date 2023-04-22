Marama Championship back on after break

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
Nadi hammered Tailevu 53-22 in Suva today in the ANZ Marama Championship.
The competition resumed today after a lapse of one week.
In the under 19-grade, Nadi also got the better of Tailevu with a convincing 29-0 victory.
Article continues after advertisement
In other matches, Rewa and Nadroga Nadroga edged Rewa 20-17, while in the under-19 grades ended in a 10-all draw.
Namosi also registered a win, defeating Yasawa 27-17 while their Under-19 grade clash ended in a 12-all draw.
Advertisement