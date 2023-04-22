Marama Championship back on after break

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Nadi hammered Tailevu 53-22 in Suva today in the ANZ Marama Championship.

The competition resumed today after a lapse of one week.

In the under 19-grade, Nadi also got the better of Tailevu with a convincing 29-0 victory.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches, Rewa and Nadroga Nadroga edged Rewa 20-17, while in the under-19 grades ended in a 10-all draw.

Namosi also registered a win, defeating Yasawa 27-17 while their Under-19 grade clash ended in a 12-all draw.