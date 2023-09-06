Male names squad for test match

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s head coach Inoke Male has named his 28-player squad for two upcoming test matches against Japan scheduled for this month.

The squad includes five players from the ANZ Marama Championship competition Salanieta Nabuli (Navosa), Tiana Robanakadavu (Suva), Kiniti Sala (Yasawa), Merewairita Naivosa (Nadroga) and Atelaite Buna (Nadi), who will potentially make their debut for the national team, with the guidance of the experienced players.

Male says the new players are impressive and have showcased their abilities during training and have rightfully earned their spots in the team.

He adds they are happy to have a few girls who are on the national team for the first time, they have proven themselves and deserve to wear the white colours.

The list also sees the renowned 7s star Rusila Nagasau who is making a permanent change into the 15’s code and the return of 2022 Fijiana Drua flanker Ema Adivitaloga.

A timely addition into the squad sees Karalaini Naisewa, Nunia Uluikadavu, Keleni Marawa, and Luisa Tisolo, who recently completed their Fiji Navy recruitment course a week ago.

Male says it is a different squad with different combinations expected so the Japan test is good for the girls to get some game time in before they play in the WXV3 later next month.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15’s team is set to compete in two matches against Japan, with the first scheduled for September 10th, followed by the second on September 16th.