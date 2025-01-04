Maher set to debut for Bears

[Source: BBC]

In early December, Ilona Maher embarked on her journey to secure a spot on the USA Women’s Rugby team for the upcoming Rugby World Cup by signing a short-term contract with the Bears.

Known for her popularity as a social media star, she rose to fame during the 2024 Olympics, becoming the most followed rugby personality globally with 4.6 million Instagram followers.

She has since graced the cover of Sports Illustrated and appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Now, Maher will make her debut for the Bears in Bristol’s first match of the New Year against fierce rivals Gloucester-Hartpury at Ashton Gate on Mon-day.

Maher has been named on the bench for the game, donning the number 23 jersey, where she is expected to make her mark in the backline, either on the wing or in the centres.

There has been much anticipation over whether the versatile player would feature in the pack or the backs, and her inclusion in the backline offers an early indication of where her future role might lie.