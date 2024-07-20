Lomary downs Nasinu in U18 Raluve final

Lomary Secondary School Under 18 Team

Lomary Secondary School is the new champion of the Southern Zone Under 18 Raluve competition after beating Nasinu Secondary School 3-0 in the final today.

The two side were locked nil all at half-time after a tight battle in the first half.

Discipline was the problem for both sides but Lomary capitalized on their chances in the second half and slotted a penalty kick.

Lomary manager Semi Tuidama says they faced numerous challenges on the build-up to today’s game and did not let their previous losses hold them back.

“We had a lot of challenges preparing for this game, we lost two pool games against MGM and Naitasiri but we went back and prepared for the rest of the games. Today’s game, we prepared really well, we know that Nasinu is a really strong team.”

He says that the lack of resources did not deter them as they made use of their environment

Tuidama notes that they will now set their focus to the nationals and hope to bring the silverware back to Lomary.