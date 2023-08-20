Line speed focus before Deans final for Natabua

Tevita Deilomaloma, the coach of Natabua High School, has highlighted the importance of refining their line speed as they prepare to face Queen Victoria School in the Vodafone Super Deans competition final this upcoming weekend.

This marks Natabua’s inaugural entry into the national Deans competition final, achieved by triumphing over former champions Marist Brothers High School in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Deilomaloma stresses their commitment to swift action, driven by the aspiration to make school history with this unprecedented achievement.

‘Thing is our line speed that let us down, our line speed and our first up tackle we have to fix that before we go against a very quick QVS side.’

Deilomaloma emphasizes that the backing from parents and alumni has been exceptional, and their current accomplishments are a tribute to their support.

This weekend, Natabua is gearing up to face Queen Victoria School in the grand finale of the Vodafone Super Deans competition, set to unfold at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The event will be broadcasted on the FBC Sports HD Channel.