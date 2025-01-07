Lavidi eager for experience at inaugural Coral Coast 7s

The Lavidi Brothers are excited about the experience they will encounter for their inaugural McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament that’s set to begin next Thursday.

While some of their players bring experience from representing other teams in this prestigious tournament from before, they unite for their first ever appearance as team Lavidi.

Strength & Conditioning coach Jone Madrai says the feeling is surreal as they anticipate to go head-to-head with some of the best 7s players from around the world.

Article continues after advertisement

“That particular word – experience. This is something we are anticipating with excitement especially since we have only seen most of these international players on TV when we watch them, we have spoken a lot about this in the past and even until today – this is huge for us especially in terms of experience especially since after this we have other tournaments coming up.”

He says despite falling short in the final of their most recent 7s tournament, the Nataleira 7s, nothing much will change in their training schedule.

Madrai has stressed to the team that this will be far easier than other tournaments in terms of the format they will play in.

Lavidi is one of the 15 teams to participate in the 14th edition of the Coral Coast 7s which starts next Thursday to Saturday.

You can catch the LIVE and exclusive action on FBC Sports.