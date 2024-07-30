Lami High banks on supporters

[Source: Pita Pictures]

After a long time, Lami High School is back in the national deans finals after their under-19 team defeated Dreketi Central College 24-21 in an intense playoff match last weekend.

Head Coach Cama Toko says the support from the old scholars and families has been incredible, motivating his boys to do great things on the field.

“I mean, we have just been uplifted by the enormous amount of support from our old scholars, the parents, and the supporters; it’s the first time in a long time since Lami qualified for the national quarterfinals.”

Toko says they have a few areas they will need to sharpen before the national quarterfinals, but he is satisfied with his side’s set pieces.

Lami High School is still awaiting the draws to be released before they know who they will face next Saturday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The matches will be broadcast live on the FBC Sports HD Channel, and overseas viewers can watch them via pay-per-view.