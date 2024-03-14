Lalabalavu to make Super W debut

Unaisi Lalabalavu

Unaisi Lalabalavu is looking forward to making her debut for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women this weekend.

It has been a long and hard road for young hooker from Cuvu, Nadroga to finally achieve her dream of donning the Drua colors and now that its finally here, she plans to make the most of it.

She has been named as one of two rookies in the Fijian Drua women’s run-on side for their season opener against the Reds on Sunday, in a rematch of last year’s Super W final.

But in a twist of fate, this could also be Lalabalavu’s last game for the Drua women as she will leave the country next week for a three-year scholarship and rugby contract in Fukuoka, Japan.

“I plan to give all my best in this game against the Reds and also will work hard in Japan to try and make the national side for the upcoming Women’s World Cup.”

Lalabalavu will pair up with props Anasimeci Korovata and Mereoni Vonosese in the front row when the Drua Women take on the Reds at 3:30pm on Sunday.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.