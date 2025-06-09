Kunatani to feature for Navosa

Navosa will be boosted by the inclusion of former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s star Semi Kunatani when they face Yasawa in the opening round of the Vodafone Vanua Trophy.

Kunatani, who currently plays professionally for LA RFC in the Major League Rugby competition in the United States, is available for Navosa with the MLR now on break.

The hard-running number eight is expected to add power and experience to the Navosa pack.

Article continues after advertisement

The side also features a mix of experienced players and local talent, including Aporosa Maya at scrum-half and Etuate Qalibau at fly-half.

Kick-off for the much-anticipated clash against Yasawa is tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.