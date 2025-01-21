Kunatani ready for Drua

Former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s star Semi Kunatani is eagerly anticipating RFC LA’s preseason showdown with the Fijian Drua this Friday in Lautoka.

The match marks a milestone as the first-ever preseason encounter between a Major League Rugby team and a Super Rugby franchise.

Kunatani, who plays for RFC LA, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to return to Fiji for such a high-profile game.

“This is a good opportunity for the LA team to come and play here in Fiji. I think it’s a good start for us before kicking off our season for the MLR this year. The boys are all excited for the challenge ahead.”

Kunatani adds that his teammates, who arrived in Nadi last week, are adjusting to Fiji’s tropical climate, which he believes will be one of the key challenges for the LA team.

For him, the match holds extra significance given his deep ties to Fijian rugby. He praised the calibre of Super Rugby and its global reputation.

The former Olympian encouraged fans to come out and support the teams, promising an exciting display of rugby.

RFC LA’s clash with the Drua will kick off at 3pm on Friday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.