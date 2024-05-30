Koroiyadi thrilled to be part of U20 squad

Simon Koroiyadi

Young forward Simon Koroiyadi was thrilled to get the call-up to join the Sports World Fiji Under-20 side for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa next month.

The 20-year-old who is based in the United Kingdom says he is inspired by his father, Maku, who once captained the Fiji Under-18 side.

Koroiyadi says he is adjusting well to Fiji’s rugby of style, which is different to what he is accustomed to in the UK.

“It’s been all good and obviously I came from England, it’s a different environment but the boys have been nice to me and we have been getting along well with most of them and the training has been all good, very tough though.”

The Lomaiviti lad says it has always been his dream to play for his home country as it’s where his parents are from.

Koroiyadi says he is grateful for the opportunity knowing that many other overseas-based players are interested but do not get the chance to play for Fiji.

He started playing rugby when he was 13-years-old with the Leicester Tigers junior academy program.

He says he was inspired by watching his father, play for the British Army team against Navy every year at Twickenham Stadium.

The Fiji Under-20 side is currently in phase two of preparations and the final squad will be named next month.

The team will depart for Cape Town on the 24th of next month before taking on hosts South Africa in their opening game on June 28th.