Kolinisau highlights new talent ahead of Coral Coast 7s

Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has shared his insights on two new players joining the squad, Jope Tikomailepanoni and Rupeni Kabu.

Both players bring unique qualities that Kolinisau believes will enhance the team’s performance, especially with the Coral Coast 7s around the corner.

Rupeni Kabu, who has already represented Fiji 7s, is known for his hard work and resilience on the field.

“Rupeni Kabu is a grafter, he’s a grinder. He has a background in 15s as a flanker, and that’s something we’re looking for. We want tough people that can carry, tackle, and take us forward.”

Tikomailepanoni, on the other hand, offers a different kind of strength. Compared to Flying Fijians powerhouse winger Josua Tuisova, Kolinisau described him as “stocky” and capable of delivering impactful runs.

Kolinisau also highlighted the intense competition within the squad, with new players eager to prove themselves.

Both Tikomailepanoni and Kabu will play for the McDonalds Mike Friday select 7s side at next weekend’s Coral Coast 7s and can still make the national side to Perth.

You can watch all the matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.